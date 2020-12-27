COVID-19 cases have soared close to the 500 mark on the Rock, forcing the authorities to tighten restrictions.

The mid-December explosion of positives saw the British Territory to go from 37 to 482 active cases in just two weeks.

From tomorrow, December 28 until January 10 all non-essential business will only be able to sell online or by telephone with goods delivered to homes.

In order to make sure delivery staff are not contracting the virus to others, they will all be tested every two weeks.

All essential shops like supermarkets, bakers and grocers will have to close by 9pm everyday.

Only on-duty chemists have been spared from the commercial curfew designed to stop people leaving their homes at night.

There will be an all-night curfew from 10pm until 6am.

Hairdressers and beauty salons will also be shut for the next two weeks.

BEAT government payments to businesses will be organised over the next few days to help the private sector.

The number of people that can gather together will be reduced to 12 people, including at New Year’s Eve.

Although only two households are allowed to mix together, the public health advice is to not get together at all.

For people wanting to return any goods, they are being given until February 14 to do so.

Elderly people are being told to stay at home, but not locked down by law.

Government homes for the elderly will only be able to receive a maximum of two previously tested visitors at a time.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed in the first week of January

“Let’s stick together,” summed up Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. “Let’s stick to the rules. And let’s stick it to the virus.