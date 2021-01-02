A MARRIED couple have died while travelling to stay with family on the Costa del Sol.

The man and woman, both in their 60s, were driving to Mijas on New Year’s Eve when a van travelling on the other side of the road veered into their lane, causing a head on collision.

Police said the driver of the van fled the scene on foot and sought treatment at the Virgen de la Victora University Clinic Hospital.

‘MUCH-LOVED’: Married couple Ana and Enrique were killed on NYE when a van collided with their car in Mijas

The collision took place at around 7:20pm on the A-7053 road, between Fuengirola and Mijas.

The couple, named locally as Ana and Enrique died at the scene, with Guardia Civil only able to confirm their deaths.

The fleeing driver, a bricklayer from Coin, suffered only minor injuries and is being investigated for two counts of reckless homicide and for fleeing the scene of an accident.

He had fled on foot, despite the fact that his van and its documentation would easily identify him to police.

After searches at his home and that of his mother, the suspect appeared at Guardia Civil headquarters in Coin at around 2pm on New Year’s Day.

He had injuries from the crash and was taken to hospital to be treated, while under arrest.

Ana and Enrique were described as a much-loved couple and leave behind two children and three grandchildren.

They were both town hall workers, with Ana still working as a cleaner and Enrique now retired.

Mijas Mayor Jose Antonio Gonzalez said: “My deepest condolences to the children and relatives of our dear neighbours and municipal workers Ana and Enrique.

“There are no words to describe the emptiness they leave us and the feeling of helplessness in the face of this terrible accident. I hope that justice can be done soon and that the full weight of the law falls on whoever fled.

“Today –for yesterday– we said goodbye to two great colleagues and better people. The town of Mijas will always remember you.”