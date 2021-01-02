SPAIN has extended its ban on most travellers from the UK for an additional fortnight through to mid-January.

The measure was due to expire on January 5.

The travel ban extension will now run until 6.00pm on January 19, with Spanish citizens and residents continuing to be exempted.

A new virulent COVID-19 strain was first detected in southern England last month forcing European countries into border restrictions on journeys from the UK.

The infectious coronavirus variant was confirmed in Spain over the last week in regions like Andalucia and the Valencian Community.

A key element was that it was detected in some people who had recently returned from the UK..

The Madrid government says that if the situation improves, the travel ban could be lifted earlier or amended in a co-ordinated approach with fellow-EU countries.

The restrictions continue to apply to air and sea travel to Spain, including the Canary and Balearic Islands..

The British Embassy in Madrid has reminded British residents in Spain that they need to carry either their ‘green ‘residencia’ certificate or new TIE card to be allowed back into the country if they are returning home from the UK.