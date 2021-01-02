THE Valencian Community was far from having a white Christmas, with temperatures warm enough to convince many to leave their jackets on the peg.

However, the New Year has brought with it a drastic drop in temperatures and an icy wind blowing down from the north, in what could be considered the arrival of winter at last.

Snow has finally put in an appearance in inland areas, where residents in Castellon province in particular awoke on January 1 to find their town blanketed in white.

Snow in Cirat (Castellon)

Thermometers plummeted in higher areas between 500 and 700 metres above sea level, as the water in puddles and fountains froze in towns such as Morella, Pobla de Benifassa and Cirat, where the lowest temperatures in the region were recorded, ranging from -2.8°C to -1.4°C.

Today (January 2), the mercury was expected to continue falling throughout the region, with fierce northwesterly winds of up to 80 kph triggering a yellow alert in Castellon and Alicante provinces.

For last-minute weather information in the region and Spain as a whole, visit the State Weather Agency at www.aemet.es with a search option for individual towns and cities.