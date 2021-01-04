AN OUTBREAK of coronavirus has been detected in a recently vaccinated nursing home in Mallorca.

A total of 55 residents and six healthcare workers at the DomusVi residence in Costa d’en Blanes were diagnosed with COVID-19 today.

This is despite all of the nursing home’s elderly residents receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on December 30.

The detection was uncovered as a result of the Department of Health’s weekly screenings of nursing homes across the island.

Out of the 55 elderly infected, 15 people have been transferred to hospital.

Revealing the outbreak, Balearic government spokesperson Pilar Costa said that ‘it is normal that an outbreak can occur after a mass vaccination’.

She said: “The immunisation process is progressive and total immunity is not acquired until a week after a patient receives the second dose of the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, between 500 and 1,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 every day from December 27.

The first to receive the jab has been elderly residents and healthcare workers from nursing homes as well as hospital workers.

Health Minister Patricia Gomez also recently stated the government’s intentions to vaccinate the entire Balearic population in the first six months of next year.