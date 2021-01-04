3,121 people have died from COVID-19 as the unwanted milestone of 3,000 fatalities was passed in the Valencian Community today(January 4).

It was the first regional health ministry update since January 2, with 43 additional deaths reported since Saturday morning.

As the regional government gets set to discuss tougher restrictions tomorrow, the increasing pressure on local hospitals will be a key factor in the decision-making process.

Fuelled perhaps by holiday family gatherings, there are 667 people in Alicante Province hospitals being treated for COVID-19, compared to 489 a week earlier.

Patients in ICUs are now at 117, which is 36 more than on December 28.

The reported new COVID-19 cases in the Valencian Community, taking in both the Saturday report and the Monday update combine to 3,110 infections declared so far in 2021.

The previous weekend totalled 2,752 new cases.

Whether it is down to a reporting issue from Valencia Province or a serious regional shift in where the virus is striking, Alicante Province accounted for the majority of new infections, reporting 1,541 cases out of the 2,752 total.

A major proportion of new daily cases in recent months, along with outbreaks, have tended to come from Valencia Province.

Outbreak figures had not been declared since December 31, which means that the first total for 2021 is 70, with 24 in Alicante Province.

The largest social outbreak was in Benejuzar in the Vega Baja area with 10 confirmed positives.