THE number of tourists visiting Spain from overseas has plummeted by 90% year on year in November.

Figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed the number of international travellers had dropped dramatically compared with the same period in 2019.

International travel restrictions combined with strict curfews and early bar closures in Spain were blamed for the decrease in visitors.

The year-on-year decrease in November was slightly higher than the two previous months. October and September saw a decline of 87% whole August reported a year on year drop of 76%.

Overall, the number of tourists visiting Spain fell by 78% in the first 11 months of the year, with just 19 million travellers arriving in Spain compared to 83.7 million the year before.

Tourists spent 91% less in November than in the same month a year ago, INE said.