THE Balearic Islands has recorded its highest number of unemployed people since 2009.

In December, a total of 84,339 people were without work in the region – 23,218 more than in December 2019.

This is also the highest number of people registered in the social security system as unemployed since the 2009 financial crisis.

Of the total number of unemployed in December, 39,407 were men and 44,932 were women, with 12,719 being under the age of 25 years old.

In terms of employment that month, 14,141 contracts were signed, representing a 21% drop from contracts handed out in November.

This in itself is extremely concerning given the region’s dependence on temporary contracts over the festive period.

This year, the Balearic Islands suffered tremendously as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

In the second quarter of 2020, that is during the months of April, May and June, the Balearic gross domestic product (GDP) fell by a whopping 40.5%.

This was the biggest drop recorded in the region’s history and higher than anywhere else in Spain.

The Minister for Tourism and Labour, Iago Negueruela, at the time attributed this ‘unprecedented loss’ to the region’s reliance on tourism which was ‘deeply impacted by the coronavirus crisis.’

He explained that with the de-escalation phases not commencing until May and the opening of borders not until the end of June, April and May were complete ‘write offs’ for international tourism in the Balearics.

“The collapse of GDP is a consequence of marking zero against the most important activity of the region, international tourism,” said Negueruela.

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants continue to be impacted financially by the ongoing restrictions.

In Mallorca, it is estimated that more than 80% are closed under Level 4 of the newly introduced tier system.