TEMPERATURES have reached a record -34.1C in Spain as dozens of provinces remain on alert for heavy snowfall.

The freezing feat was achieved in the town of Lleida, Catalunya, on Wednesday, according to El Clot de la Llanca, a private meteorological station situated in the Pyrenees.

The station is owned by the Baqueira Beret ski resort, located near the Alto Pirineo Natural Park, where experts said a ‘frozen pool’ effect had been generated.

While the temperature was not officially recorded by the Meteorological Service of Catalunya (Meteocat), the organisation said much of the region had experienced the coldest night ‘of the last two, three or four years.’

It comes as dozens of provinces across the country remain on yellow and orange alert on Thursday for snow and temperatures of below -10C.

Up to 15cm of snow is expected to fall on parts of Granada in Andalucia, inland Valencia, Castellon and Teruel, with orange warnings in place for all.

Much of the rest of the north is on the less severe yellow alert for snowfall.

Tens of provinces, from the centre of the country right to very the top, will see the mercury drop below -10C, but the coldest will be Cordilera Cantabrica de Leon, where an orange warning predicts a cold snap of at least -12C.

Further south, at the time of writing this article, the Costa del Sol was on orange alert for heavy rainfall until 6am today, with a yellow alert now in place until 9:59am.