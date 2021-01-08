MADRID airport has been closed due to the heavy snowfall.

All incoming flights have been diverted to other airports, airport operators AENA and Enaire announced.

Por seguridad, se han paralizado las operaciones en el #Aeropuerto AS #Madrid–#Barajas, hasta mejora de la visibilidad. Prosiguen las labores de limpieza de pistas para recuperar la operativa lo antes posible #BorrascaFilomena https://t.co/lKqqc1ZIsn — Aena (@aena) January 8, 2021

“Owing to the conditions caused by storm Filomena, the Adolfo Suarez Madrid Barajas airport has diverted its flights,” airport operator Enaire said in an online statement.

La jornada del temporal nos ha dejado muchas incidencias, pero también bonitas panorámicas. El personal del aeropuerto de Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas también ha tenido que sufrir los efectos de las condiciones climatológicas. #TrabajamosParaProtegerte #SeguridadAeroportuaria pic.twitter.com/cTqMYKIrUs — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) January 8, 2021

Anyone planning on flying to Madrid is advised to check the status of their flight.

The capital is currently under a red alert for heavy snowfall, with the M-30 and M-40 motorways forced to close since Friday afternoon.

The Cercanias train service in the capital will also be shut down from 10pm.