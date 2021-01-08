Sal en alhaurín campeón pic.twitter.com/vdpKFlBreU — Hipi99 (@Hipi_99) January 8, 2021

STREETS across the Costa del Sol have been turned into rapids following a day of heavy rainfall.

Scenes from Alhaurin de la Torre show two motorbikes being carried down a street by a river of murky water.

Más imágenes de #AlhauríndelaTorre, donde se puede ver varias motos arrastradas por la fuerza del agua. En este municipio, han superado los 250 mm en el día de hoy.



Vídeo: @FlorensaRf pic.twitter.com/V8gTUFcE8p — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) January 8, 2021

Experts believe the small town received more than 250mm of rain per square metre on Friday, with rain continuing into the night.

Alhaurin de la Torre ahora mismo pic.twitter.com/aKOkD860rA — Rosario Florensa (@FlorensaRf) January 8, 2021

Flooding has also been reported in Estepona, where one man had to be rescued from his car after becoming trapped by rising water.

On the far western end of the coast and the Costa de la Luz in Cadiz, streets became inundated with water in La Linea and Sotogrande.

Efectivos del @cpbmalaga rescatan a un hombre que había quedado atrapado en su vehículo en el río Guadalmansa, a su paso por Estepona.

Vídeo resumen de la intervención

?? pic.twitter.com/0Xxuhyl4YW — Diputación de Málaga (@diputacionMLG) January 8, 2021

It comes as the majority of the country has been on alert for extreme weather.

Much of the central and eastern provinces continue to be under a red warning for snow.

Madrid has been forced to close its main airport with all flights being diverted.

Most of the red warnings will remain in place on Saturday.

Tomorrow will see the Ribera del Ebro in Zaragoza, parts of Tarragona and Teruel all fall under the red alert for snow.