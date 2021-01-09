ANDALUCIA has detected 3,542 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure since November 26 (3,549).

According to the regional health ministry, Malaga province leads Saturday’s tally with 661 cases.

It is followed by Sevilla with 656, Cadiz 556, Granada 404, Cordoba 373, Almeria 359, Jaen 314 and Huelva 219.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/gl6I08JUcz — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) January 9, 2021

Meanwhile there were 61 deaths from the disease across the region between Friday and Saturday.

Cadiz counted the most fatalities with 18, followed by Cordoba with 15, Sevilla 14, Granada six and Huelva with five.

Malaga, Almeria and Jaen counted one death each over the same period.

The death toll for Saturday is the highest in a 24-hour period since December 3, when 69 were counted.

In the region’s hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted increased for the seventh day in a row.

Some 38 people were hospitalised Saturday, an increase of 38 from Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus patients to 1,232.

Of these, 227 are in intensive care units, one more than yesterday.

A total of 192 people recovered from coronavirus in Andalucia in the past 24 hours.