A MAN has been fatally shot inside his car in the Costa del Sol town of Benahavis in what is the second shooting to take place in just over one month.

Police were called to the scene at the high end Capanes del Golf urbanisation at around 9pm yesterday with reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the body of a man slumped at the wheel of a luxury Bentley vehicle with Moroccan license plates.

After struggling with the automatic lock on the vehicle, police eventually gained entry inside and, along with medical teams, began investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

It was discovered the man had suffered several shots to the neck and head in what appeared to be from multiple weapons.

The body has been taken for autopsy and police are now investigating whether the shooting is linked to another similar attack that took place last month.

In this case the man survived after being shot several times in the back during the Puente holidays.

The 37-year-old Moroccan was treated at the Quironsalud Hospital in Marbella and was discharged the next day.

Police are looking for a man of Arab appearance in connection to the shooting who fled the scene in a dark grey VW Golf with German plates.