A young thief thought he could hoodwink police by hiding under a sofa cover when officers arrived at a Costa Blanca address that he was robbing.

The 21-year-old Moroccan, who was wanted over a series of home robberies in the Girona area of Catalunya, had travelled south to carry on his crime spree.

An Alcoy resident phoned the police after she spotted that a front door lock had been forced open on a next-door property.

Two Policia Nacional patrols acted on the report and entered the building.

Officers immediately noticed the figure of the burglar doing a bad job of trying to conceal himself under a sofa cover in the living room.

The man was arrested for robbery with force and taken to the Alcoy police station, where things got worse for him.

As well as a computer check revealing that he had a warrant issued against him by a Girona court, the Moroccan was found to be an illegal immigrant and faces possible deportation.

