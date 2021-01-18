THE Government of the Balearic Islands has announced their intentions to bring the curfew forward to 8pm.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, spokesperson Pilar Costa said the government will agree on whether to enforce a 8pm to 6am curfew at Wednesday’s Executive meeting.

She said: “From 8pm, the Balearic Islands already have little activity anyway, that is, beyond what is not essential.”

Previously, the government had recommended all those that live in the region to be home by 8pm, although it was not an obligation.

Costa admitted that the ‘current restrictions are already very tough’ but that ‘health would always be a priority’.

Last week, the Balearic government stepped up their fight against coronavirus with additional restrictions due to registering a record number of infections.

Social gatherings between non-cohabiting persons was prohibited in Ibiza and Mallorca.

Until at least January 26, all ‘non-essential services’ have also been made off limits to the public in Mallorca, with bars and restaurants being closed in Ibiza.

In the last 24 hours, there has been 341 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the region, bringing the active number of cases to 4,684.

Breaking these new infections down by island, 217 are in Mallorca, 104 are in Ibiza, 18 are in Menorca and two are in Formentera.

Meanwhile, travel has been banned between Formentera and Ibiza unless for a justified cause such as work.