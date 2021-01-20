TRAVELLING is one of the world’s most sought after experiences and is predicted to boom as soon as the Coronavirus recedes, or the vaccine takes its course.

Before the COVID crisis, an amazing 3.5 million Chinese visited Italy alone and 12 million Americans hit Europe.

Spain was getting around 80 million tourists a year for the last decade, which is the highest number for Europe and beaten only by trips to the US.

However in 2020 these numbers plummeted by over 90% with, for example, just 88.000 Britons coming to Spain in November, a tenth of 2019.

The total figures for British travelers will hardly hit five million This year meaning the Germans and even French have overtaken them as the top visitors. https://www.theolivepress.es/spain-news/2020/09/18/french-overtake-brits-as-spains-number-one-source-of-tourism/

By the summer of this year – and most likely by 2022 – the tourism market will have bounced back.

And to streamline the huge expected influx the European Union (EU) is introducing the so-called ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System) next year.

It will be obligatory by 2023, and is necessary to get if you plan to visit Europe over the next few years, either for a holiday, to work or to study.

Here you will find out about this pass, including who’s eligible, how much it costs, and how to apply.

ETIAS is the EU’s electronic visa waiver system and it will affect anyone from the United States, UK, Australia, Canada and Japan, who were previously exempt from needing visas.

Anyone from these countries as well as all other non-EU countries must apply online for an electronic travel authorisation. Children are not exempt.

The application process is simple and takes no more than a quarter of an hour.

It is necessary if you wish to visit any of the 26 countries that make up the Schengen Zone (at present, 22 EU countries, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, as well as 3 microstates, namely Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City). More information can be found here: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/search?planet=_all&q=etias

The ETIAS travel pass – it is not a visa – is valid for up to 3 years. It normally takes up to 72 hours to process, although sometimes it’s approved in minutes.

During its validity period, you can enter Europe multiple times for visits up to 90 days within a 180-day period, for business, medical treatment, tourism or transit. You can arrive by air, sea or land.

It means you won’t have to apply for this document each time you travel to the Schengen Zone during your authorisation’s validity period.

However, if you intend to travel to Europe for other reasons, such as to immigrate, work permanently or study in the EU, you will need an alternative visa.

Please ask at your nearest consulate for information about your relevant pass and how to get it.

Please note once the 90 day period is over (on day 91) you must leave the Schengen area. You can return on day 181.

Your passport must have a minimum of 3 months validity on your departure.

For more information visit: https://www.etiasvisa.com/ (2022)

Eligible countries include :

Albania

Andorra

Antigua y Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

Bahamas

Barbados

Bosnia y Herzegovina

Brasil

Brunei

Canadá

Chile

Colombia

Corea del Sur

Costa Rica

Dominica

El Salvador

Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Estados Unidos

Georgia

Granada

Guatemala

Honduras

Hong Kong

Islas Marshall

Islas Salomón

Israel

Japón

Kiribati

Macao

Macedonia

Malasia

Mauricio

México

Micronesia

Moldova

Montenegro

Nueva Zelanda

Nicaragua

Palau

Panamá

Paraguay

Perú

San Cristóbal y Nieves

Santa Lucía

San Vincente

Samoa

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapur

Taiwan

Timor Leste

Tonga

Trinidad y Tobago

Tuvalu

Ucrania

Uruguay

Vanuatu

Venezuela