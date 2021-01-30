OUR army of readers prove expats care deeply about community and justice.

Take the case of the British expat who was able to retrieve his beloved BMW thanks to the help of an eagle eyed Olive Press reader a year after it was stolen.

Despite reporting the theft to the police, it was the wider Olive Press community that was able to solve the crime in the end

Our reader spotted the culprit – and car – exactly a year after we first reported that it had been nicked.

It was a clear case of better late than never when Kenny Greenhow was able to retrieve his car from under the thief’s nose last week.

BACK HOME: Kenny with his retrieved BMW, all thanks to “Guardian Angel” Olive Press reader

A wonderful victory that shows what can be achieved when our readers swing into action.

Day in, day out, week after week, we work tirelessly to expose misdoings and uncover the truth. But this story proves we are nothing without our readers’ support.

The response shows that despite the madness of the last 12 months, we truly do still care about what is happening on our turf.

We came together in a common cause and were victorious. It wasn’t the first time this has happened – and we know that it won’t be the last.