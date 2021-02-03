DOZENS of municipalities in Andalucia have been permitted to lift their border closures today after reducing their 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate to below 500 cases per 100,000 people.

It comes after 31 towns were permitted to lift the travel restriction on Monday.

Currently, any municipality with a rate of 500 cases per 100,000 people or above must close its outer perimeters, while those above 1,000 cases must also shut down all non-essential businesses.

While many towns have managed to lower their rates to below 500, the situation in the region is still worrying.

There have been 541 municipalities sealed off so far, including the eight provincial capitals.

Of these, 302 have been ordered to close all non-essential businesses until at least February 15.

However the municipalities which can open their perimeters as of today are listed by province below:

Almeria: Beires, Canjayar, Cantoria, Felix, Lijar.

Cordoba: Espiel.

Granada: Campotejar, Colomera, Dilate, Durcal, Juviles, Montillana, Salar, Salobrena, Polecat, Velez de Benaudalla.

Huelva: Almendro, Minas de Riotinto, La Nava

Jaen: Chiclana de Segura, Escañuela, Genave, Iruela

Malaga: Carratraca, Alozaina.

Sevilla: Aznalcollar, Peñaflor.