ANIMAL activists have offered the mayor of Pamplona nearly €300,000 to end the annual San Fermin bull-running festival.

Last year Peta challenged Enrique Maya Miranda to accept €250,000 in return for permanently putting an end to the infamous event after it was postponed last year due to the COVID pandemic.

After learning that the Fiestas de San Fermín would be cancelled for a second year in a row, Peta raised the sum to €298,000 and asked Miranda to ban the ‘terrifying stampede’ for good.

The animal charity said they will offer €48,000 more to ‘symbolise the 48 bulls that will not be subjected to

terrifying stampede and horrible death at the annual Fiestas de San Fermín’ and said they will place all the bulls in a sanctuary

Founder Ingrid Newkirk said: ”People from all over the world, including Spain, say that the time to torment and murder animals for entertainment human is over.

“Now is the time to be on the right side of history.

“We hope you accept our offer and allow Pamplona to reinvent itself”.

Yesterday we reported that officials in Pamplona are locking horns over preparations from the bull-running celebration.

The northern Spanish city, adored by Hemingway, has killed plans for the annual festival for the second year running according to the regional head.

Maria Chivite, president of Navarra’s regional administration said an ‘international festival like San Fermin, in which millions of people come to Navarra, won’t be possible’.

“It is not responsible to create expectations which will be impossible to fulfill,” she added.

But Pamplona’s mayor saw red over the remarks and was quick to say that an official decision was yet been made.

He said: “All citizens are aware that, with the available data, it will obviously be difficult to talk about (the festival) as we have known it until now, but today on Feb.2 … there’s no decision made.”

The festival in honour of the patron saint of Spain’s northern Navarre region – San Fermin – dates back to medieval times and involves religious processions, concerts and all-night partying, as well as the hair-raising daily bull runs that made it famous.