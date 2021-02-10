MALAGA’S Botanical Garden is a tropical paradise of 250000 square metres, first created in 1855 by the Marquis and Marchioness of Loring.

This vast green space is a spot worth visiting at any time of the year in Malaga, the protagonist during February, however, is the almond tree, which has been given the title of ‘plant of the month.’

Visitors are encouraged to visit and view the white of the almond blossoms which have begun to bloom.

Almond trees are typically in full bloom from late January until about mid-February and are winter’s most beautiful picture postcard as well as an indication that the end of the cold season is near.

Although the Almond tree is of Asian origin, the Romans spread it throughout the Mediterranean basin and it has been part of Mediterranean culture for millennia becoming an international symbol of Spain. In fact, Spain is the world’s second largest producer of almonds, following the United States, producing 260,000 tons of almonds annually.

The largest concentrations of almond trees in Andalucia can be found in La Axarquia in Malaga province and around the villages of Sedella and Archez.

The almond trees with white blossoms, such as those found in Malaga’s Concepcion botanical garden produce sweet almonds while the pink ones produce the bitter variety.