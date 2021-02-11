ONE of Spain’s most expensive properties could soon get the royal treatment.

An African prince has reportedly set his sights on one of the most expensive pads in Mallorca

The sprawling Italian mansion, which was valued at €57million when it was built in 2017, boasts spectacular views over the Bay of Alcudia.

Randy Koussou, Prince of Benin could soon be lording it up over the 3,500 square metres home – which reportedly has a mortgage rate of €147,539 euros per month.

Prince Randy Koussou Alam-Sogan

Of the top ten most expensive properties in Spain, four of them are in Mallorca, including a seventeenth-century traditional country house in Puigpunyent valued at €26.5 million euros and the Sa Muntanya estate in Puerto Andratx.

Priced at €24.5 million, it has its own heliport and eight rooms over a whopping 100,000 square metres.

Prince Randy is no doubt looking forward to some privacy after being busted for breaking covid restrictions at a party last year.

The mansion boasts spectacular views over the Bay of Alcudia

Police raided an illegal gathering where they found an African prince and others breaking the curfew rules at the establishment in Madrid, shortly after 6 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Authorities also freed six people who claimed they were locked in at the illegal closed-door party, imprisoning them against their will. The ages and sexes of those attendees were not immediately known, but all filed a kidnapping complaint with police the day the party broke up.