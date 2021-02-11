OUR 33rd edition of The Olive Press for the Costa Blanca South and Murcia is out now.

From the Mar Menor to Gran Alicant and so many places in between, the region’s best English-language newspaper represents your voice in Spain.

As well as being an investigative community newspaper that campaigns on crucial local issues, the Olive Press is packed with quality features and longer reads.

Edition 33 has the front page exclusive about CWM court case, the investment company that allegedly duped millions of euros out of expats here in Spain.

Our fortnightly paper will be distributed to as many of our usual pick-up points as possible – given the opening restrictions at so many sites, because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pick up your free copy from any or more of the following sites over the next couple of days.

AlgorfaQuentin’s
AlgorfaAllDays SuperMarket
AlgorfaJohnsons Supermarket
BenijófarThe Post Room
BenijófarWilkins Store
BenijófarSeagate Wealth Management
BenijófarHamilton’s Bakery
Cabo RoigSun Lawyers 
Cabo RoigS.A.T Animal Rescue Shop
CatralFood and Drink supermarket
CatralSupermercados Consum
Ciudad QuesadaMasymas
Ciudad QuesadaCyclogical
Ciudad QuesadaSupermercados Consum
Ciudad QuesadaThe Food Co. (Tesco)
Ciudad QuesadaSMARTSHOP
Ciudad QuesadaQuesada Fish and Chips
Ciudad QuesadaLinen Mills
Ciudad QuesadaBig FM Radio
Ciudad QuesadaSofaland Bedland
Ciudad QuesadaJohnsons Supermarket
Ciudad QuesadaThe Rolling Pin
Dehesa de CampoamorRamblas Golf course
Dehesa de CampoamorOpen All Hours
Dehesa de CampoamorInstituto Carmen Maria
DoloresSupermercados Consum
El ChaparralGranny Reeves (Butchers)
el Gran AlacantSupermercado UNIDE MARKET
Formentera del SeguraDialprix
Gran AlacantDialprix
Gran AlacantSupermercados Consum
Guardamar del SeguraPick n Pay British Supermarket
Guardamar del SeguraSpecsavers
Guardamar del SeguraDomti
La MarinaSupermercado consum
La MarinaOverseas (Iceland)
La MarinaSuper Valu
La MarinaDial PRIX
La MarinaInternational Supermarket
La MarinaCards and More
La MarinaSan Fulgencio Town Hall
La ZeniaHomeEspaña, La Zenia
Los AlcázaresThe Post Room
Los AltosSupermercados Consum
Los MontesinosCarpet Heaven
Los MontesinosDialprix (Supervalu)
Los MontesinosLeddy Homes
OrihuelaSupermarket Europa
OrihuelaChadwicks
OrihuelaJumerca – Gama
OrihuelaSupermercados Consum
OrihuelaJohnsons
OrihuelaPenny’s
OrihuelaOverseas (Iceland)
OrihuelaSaura supermarkets Cabo Roig
OrihuelaSupermercados Consum
OrihuelaCasas Manuel 
Orihuela CostaHomeEspaña, Los Dolses
Orihuela CostaGuido Beysen
Orihuela PlayaSupercor
Pilar de la HoradadaLo Romero golf
Pilar de la HoradadaAPAH – Charity Shop
Punta PrimaSupermercados Consum
QuesadaThe Post Box
QuesadaSupermercados Consum
RojalesMas Y Mas
RojalesSuper Valu
RojalesSupermercados Consum
RojalesLa Marquesa Golf
RojalesThe Card Place Benimar
San JavierDFS
San JavierIceland
San JavierSiesta Group
San JavierThe Yorkshire Linen Co
San JavierOceans Outdoor Furniture
San Miguel de SalinasRob & Mark’s  Store
San Miguel de SalinasBargain Books
San Miguel de SalinasMasymas
San Miguel de SalinasEstanco Maribel
San Pedro del PinatarKitchen Plus 1
Santa PolaEstanco Margarita
TorreviejaThe Card Place & Newsagents
TorreviejaIceland Overseas
TorreviejaCarrefour
TorreviejaFancy That
TorreviejaThe Spa Superstore
TorreviejaLa Bodega 13
TorreviejaSpecsavers
TorreviejaOceans Outdoor Furniture
TorreviejaThe Sofa Factory, Torrevieja
VillamartínCampo de Golf

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.