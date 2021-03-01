GALICIA has announced that the COVID-19 vaccine is compulsory for all its 2.7 million inhabitants.

The Xunta de Galicia published last Friday in its Official Gazette the amendment of the Health Law.

This new Public Health Law, reforms the previous text of 2008 and is a legal framework adapted to pandemics which allows health authorities to adopt mandatory preventive measures including home confinement or force the population to be vaccinated.

The health amendment, approved by a majority in the Galician parliament, considers the ‘unjustified’ refusal of anyone who is called up to have the COVID-19 jab a ‘serious infringements’, resulting in a penalty of €3001 to €60,000.

However, if the offence results in a ‘a very serious infringement’—where authorities consider over 100 people have been put at risk, the fines can range from between €60,000 to €600,000.

The new law is a pioneering decision at national level, although the lack of detail in the official legislation means it is subject to interpretation.

Common COVID-19 fines and penalties in Spain:

Minor infringements (€100 to €3,000)

Not wearing a mask: €100.

Wearing the mask incorrectly: €100.

Offences where authorities consider 15 people have been put at risk: €100 to €3,000.

Non-compliance with the capacity limits or the maximum number of people permitted in establishments where authorities consider up to 15 people have been put at risk.

Failure to comply with the general or specific hygiene, prevention and control measures established for each type of establishment or activity, whether in public or private spaces, which produces a slight risk or damage to the health of the population.

The failure of establishments to inform customers about the opening hours, the capacity of the premises, the social distance and the mandatory use of masks, where appropriate, as measures to prevent COVID-19.

Non-compliance with the interpersonal safety distance between non-cohabitants, in public or private places.



Serious infringements (€3,000 to €60,000)