ORIHUELA City Council has renewed its association with the Miguel Hernández University and Iberfol SL for the conservation of the Miguel Hernández Fig Tree Museum.

The Heritage and Culture team approved the continuation of activities aimed at promoting the site as a symbol and tribute to the Oriolan poet.

HOUSE-MUSEUM: Celebrating the life of Orihuela’s famous poet

Such activities mainly take place at the house-museum in Orihuela, at the university and in the town hall.

The fig tree itself is quite unique, not only because it is located inside the poet’s house, but also because it inspired much of his poetry.

INSPIRING: The fig tree growing within the grounds of the house

In the last year, it has suffered with woodworm, with the main trunk of the tree becoming almost hollow.

Several remedies were carried out to prolong its life, including the installation of an automatic irrigation system in May.

Regarding the poet’s literary output and its promotion as a symbol, the continued care of the tree has led to the registration of the Fig tree in the Registry of Arboreal Heritage of the Generalitat and in the Arboreal Heritage of the Orihuela City Council.

Who is Miguel Hernández?

Orihuela’s literary great wrote works such as “El rayo que no cesa” and “Viento del pueblo” to reveals his more personal side.

At the Casa Museo de Miguel Hernández, visitors can discover where he lived and what his life was like.

Located on Calle de Arriba in Orihuela, he lived here with his parents and siblings, Elvira, Encarna and Vicente, from 1914 to 1934.

Throughout different rooms, visitors can see original furniture and photographs showing different moments of the poet’s life.

The central patio features the famous fig tree that still bears fruit.

The museum’s website claims the house a wonderful way to understand the day-to-day life of one of Spain’s literary greats.