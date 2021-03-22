ORIHUELA COSTA beaches will be open over Easter Week, with lifeguard and surveillance services in operation at all 11 sites.

With the arrival of Holy Week, Orihuela’s Beach Department has approved the employment of rescue and first aid services from Saturday, March 27, to Monday, April 5.

CAMPOAMAR BEACH: Open and manned for Easter

Councilor for Beaches, Luisa Boné, said, “The users of the beaches will be able to enjoy them with total safety with the rescue service at their disposal.”

The rescue and lifeguard teams are made up of 30 members, comprising emergency technicians, coordinators, skippers and lifeguards.

An SVB ambulance will be made available, a zodiac type boat and a rapid intervention vehicle.

The chiringuitos service is being provided in Cala Bosque in La Zenia and in La Caleta Beach in Cabo Roig.

Boné asked for beachgoers to, “curb the risk of coronavirus by maintaining, above all, physical distancing when it comes to enjoying the beaches of Orihuela.”

OTHER ORIHUELA COSTA NEWS: Official COVID-19 figures for Spain’s Costa Blanca put it into the coronavirus ‘low risk’ category