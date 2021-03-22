Four Spanish cities have appeared in a list of best places to visit in Europe.

Each year Travel and Leisure asks its readers to vote for their best loved destinations, rating their favourites based on sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

While Florence grabbed the top spot, Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla and Granada were not far behind.

The article reads: “Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

“One of these is Spain, which has four cities represented, including historic citadels like the Moorish city of Granada, at No. 11, and the buzzing capital, Madrid, ranked No. 10. Barcelona, which remains incredibly popular with visitors from around the world, came in at No. 8 among T+L readers.”

Sevilla was the top pick for Spain, ranked at number six, with travellers praising its ‘ unparalleled beauty’.

Granada and Barcelona were both called a ‘must-see’ and readers also warned those with wanderlust not to skip the capital.

It read: “While some travelers have tended to skip the Spanish capital in favor of Barcelona or Basque country, voters said there’s no excuse for missing Madrid.”

