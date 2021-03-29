MALAGA’S Policia local have fined a total of 543 people for not wearing masks between Friday 26 and Saturday 27th March.

The first two days of the Easter school holidays have seen hundreds of people slapped with a €100 fine for not complying with the mandatory face mask rule, in force since July 15 of last year.

Face masks combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing, help slow the spread of the virus, and, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), are ‘a key measure to suppress transmission and save lives.’

However, since face masks became compulsory in all open and closed spaces in Andalucia, 27,838 fines have been handed out in Malaga, averaging more than 120 a day.

There are 5 exceptions to the mandatory use of face masks in Spain’s Andalucia:

1- Children under 6 years of age: Masks will be mandatory for persons aged six years and older. Minor children and babies will not be required to wear them.

2-Breathing illness or difficulty: The obligation to wear a mask will not be required for people who have any type of respiratory disease or difficulty that may be aggravated by the use of the mask.

3-Disability or dependence: Nor will it be compulsory for those people who, due to their disability or dependence, do not have the autonomy to remove their mask, or who present behavioural alterations that make its use unfeasible.

4-Running or doing sports: Activities in which, due to the very nature of these, the use of a mask is incompatible.

5-Force majeure: When there is a unique and justified circumstance for not wearing a mask or a situation of absolute necessity to remove it.

In cases 2 and 3, the individual must carry a medical justification that proves their situation is special.

The fine for not complying with the mandatory face mask measure is set at €100.

In a statement issued by the Malaga Policia Local, they say that despite the large number of fines handed out in the city over the weekend, ‘the numbers should not tarnish the responsible and appropriate behaviour shown by most citizens.’

