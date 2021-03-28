COSTA BLANCA’S community radio station, Big FM, is giving away a prize worth €1,000 in the coming weeks.

As part of their continued commitment to support Costa Blanca businesses and English-speaking listeners during the Covid-19 crisis, the nine-year old station is giving away the prize in a unique competition.

TRIGGERED: Richie Sparks and Caz Matthews of Big FM

Working with Costa Blanca Carpets of Santa Pola, listeners will have the chance to win flooring for their home worth up to €1,000 – simply by listening out for one particular song during the popular Breakfast Show.

The “Trigger Track” starts on Thursday, April 1, with a song being announced just after 8am, and the first listener to call in after hearing the track, goes into a draw.

Each week, a winner is picked at random to go into a final live game of “Trigger Track” in the Ciudad Quesada studio at the end of the month.

WIN FLOORING JUST LIKE THIS: Courtesy of Costa Blanca Carpets

Station owner, Richie Sparks, proclaimed, “Despite the tragic last couple of years we’ve had in this region, we’re still very much dovetailed into the social and business fabric of the Costa Blanca.”

“With businesses putting their faith into radio, and into Big FM, it just shows how awesome confidence is as we come out of lockdown,” continued the 55-year-old.”

Sparks presents the Breakfast Show with Caz Matthews, who admitted, “this is top, I’ve never been involved with a station giving away such a big prize!”

Big FM broadcasts live around the clock on 89.9 & 91.1FM, as well as online via www.BigRadioSpain.com

