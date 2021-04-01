THE town of Ronda will gain a new municipal swimming pool thanks to a new deal between the town council and Spanish lender, Unicaja.

The requests of residents has been answered as for many years the desire for a public swimming facility has been at at the forefront of peoples needs.

Listening to popular demand, the council, led by mayor Maria Paz Fernandez recently signed an agreement with Unicaja to finance the new facility yesterday.

After reviewing numerous offers, Fernandez closed in on Unicaja to put forward the €1.7 million loan to cover the construction.

Fernandez, alongside Councilor for the Economy, María Carmen Martínez and the Councilor for Sports, Carlos Mirasol explained to local media that the project has been on the cards for a number of years.

Artist impression of the new municipal pool facility

The councillors thanked the local sports delegations for their hard work in putting forward a presentation to submit to lenders to make this whole project possible.

It is hoped the construction will take one year, with the grand opening taking place in 2022.

Specifications for the pool will see Olympic size dimensions, 50m x 25m, with a 1.2m shallow end and 2m deep end along with a 1.8m disabled access ramp.

The pool will have a total capacity of approximately 1000 people with parking spaces for 160 cars over three separate areas.