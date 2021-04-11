A colonial-style mansion in the Javea area is the most expensive property for sale on the Costa Blanca.

€12.5 million will secure the buyer a luxury villa with views of Potitxol island.

It occupies 2,300 square metres and has ten bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a licence to accommodate a helicopter landing area.

The home has underfloor heating and air conditioning to deal with the Costa Blanca’s varying temperatures across the year.

The four-floor high mansion has a selection of balconies and terraces plus ample parking space and two swimming pools.

It’s being marketed by as a ‘villa facing the Mediterranean Sea’ where ‘pure luxury dominates’ and it is a ‘castle-like construction’ perched on a wooded cliff.

The asking price for the Javea villa though is a mere snip compared to a farmhouse and two adjoining homes recently being sold as a package in the Hoya de Alcoy area.

The combination was advertised for €20 million on a real estate portal but the listing has been withdrawn.