CASES of coronavirus in Andalucia are continuing to soar with Junta de Andalucía’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre warning that the region is at ‘high risk’.

In the last 48 hours there have been more than 3,192 new cases of coronavirus registered across Andalucia, with a further three people passing away after contracting the virus.

Official data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucía (IECA) revealed that Granada is the province with the highest number of cases, with 371 people infected. Meanwhile Malaga has the least number of positive cases, with 123 people reportedly suffering from COVID-19.

The cumulative incidence rate of the region has risen to 225.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

CONCERNED: Jesus Aguirre revealed Andalucia was at ‘high risk’

The Health Minister warned that citizens have a tough month ahead, as hospital admissions rose overnight by a further 60 people to 1,393 and some 300 people remaining in ICU .

In statements to Canal Sur Televisión, Jesús Aguirre said: ”The incidence rate in Andalucía is almost 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which means high risk,” according to Aguirre, who added that there is a higher proportion of intensive care admissions compared to general hospital admissions, and the average age of the patients is lower.

He explained that younger people take longer to realise that they are ill and when they do arrive at the hospital they are in worse condition and go directly to an intensive care unit.

He stressed to the people of Andalucia that ‘we cannot lower our guard’, adding ‘we have to be very careful’.

Aguirre also took aim at Spanish PM, Pedro Sánchez, slamming the Prime Minister’s pledge to lift the state of alarm on May 9 as ‘very hasty’.

