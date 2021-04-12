SAN FULGENCIO, in the Vega Baja region of Costa Blanca South, has taken delivery of two new police cars.

La Marina forms part of San Fulgencio, the urbanisation with one of the highest-density British expat populations in Spain.

As part of a long-term renewal programme, the new leased vehicles will be followed by a third in the next few months.

MAYOR: José Sampere

The cars are equipped with with security screens and, “everything necessary for the agents to carry out their work in safety,” according to mayor José Sampere.

In addition, defibrillators will be incorporated into the cars, as Sampere explained, “because in most cases the agents of the Local Police are the first to arrive with help, and it is essential that they have all the material to carry out their work in the best possible way.”

OTHER SAN FULGENCIO NEWS: Foot-chase through streets of expat urbanisation leads to arrest of hooded car thief on Spain’s Costa Blanca