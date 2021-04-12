A WOMAN has handed herself into police following a hit-and-run which left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The biker had been mowed down on the intersection that connects Cami de Ca Na Gabriela and Carretera Militar in s’Arenal last Tuesday.

Investigators said the driver hit the motorcyclist at full speed after racing through a red light and as a result of the impact, he was propelled several metres in the air.

The driver failed to stop, leaving the man injured and bleeding profusely on the side of the road.

He remains in serious condition in hospital after having his foot amputated.

After trawling through CCTV footage in an attempt to trace the suspect, the vehicle involved was described as being a white Range Rover Evoque with sunroof.

Following a police appeal, the driver, a 50-year-old woman, handed herself in at the Policia Local’s San Fernando station in Palma this morning where she confessed to being the driver of the vehicle.

She has been charged with a crime of serious recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident.

In February, a driver wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run surrendered to police.

A manhunt had been launched after a man, aged 34, was killed on the MA-15 highway in Algaida.

Minutes before being mowed down, the victim was involved in a collision with a red Fiat Punto and as he got out of his car to check the damage, he was run over by another car.

Despite being rushed to hospital he died the next day.

READ MORE: