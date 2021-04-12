FASHIONISTAS have flocked to Madrid Fashion Week, after the 73rd edition of the show kicked off in style.

Held at Feria de Madrid, and in other venues across the city, the IFEMA organised event runs twice a year, with no signs of slowing down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Famed for privileging national designers, the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week will remain the largest catwalk in Spain despite the COVID-19 safeguarding measures in place.

And catwalk starts including Spanish model Nieves Alvarez have all put their best foot forward to strut out in style for the event, which concludes on Sunday, April 11.

The 47-year-old supermodel walked down the runway at the Maite by Lola Casademunt fashion show showcasing an array of stunning looks.

The Madrid-born beauty, who has modelled for the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Vivienne Westwood and Prada during her career, was right at home walking the capital city’s catwalk.

The event kicked off on Thursday 8th April after being delayed from January and organisers are determined that this year’s Madrid Fashion Week will be better than ever, despite the pandemic.

In addition to the Madrid runways, online interactive designer showcases and catwalk shows are available from hot talent and well-established designers alike. So, everyone can be on the front row at the exclusive runways this year.

