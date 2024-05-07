Who is David Knezevich? The Serbian-American businessman who has become the prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife Ana from Spain – following his arrest at Miami Airport

THE estranged husband of missing US expat Ana Knezevich has emerged as the lead suspect in her disappearance from Madrid over three months ago after he was arrested at Miami Airport on Saturday.

David Knezevich, a 36-year old Serbian-American businessman, was charged with the kidnapping of his wife Ana who had fled to Spain last year with the couple in the midst of a bitter divorce involving assets worth millions of dollars.

Ana, 40, disappeared from her apartment in the upmarket Salamanca neighbourhood of Spain’s capital on February 2.

Colombian-born Ana Knezevich, neé Henao, has been missing since February 2.

That same day, CCTV footage from her residential block captured an unidentified man in a motorcycle helmet loitering around the building.

The following day, CCTV cameras were covered with spray paint, whilst her friends received uncharacteristic text messages that sent alarm bells ringing.

Who is David Knezevich?

Ana’s estranged husband, David, was arrested at Miami Airport over the weekend. Credit: FBI

David Knezevich was arrested at Miami Airport after returning from his native Serbia, where the 36-year old’s lawyers claim he was at the time of Ana’s disappearance.

Knezevich, who is also known to friends and family as Dusan, has lived in the neighbourhood of Orland Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, since he and his wife tied the knot in 2011.

He has had a successful business career as CEO and founder of EOX Technology Solutions, which provides IT and technological services to businesses.

The couple’s considerable business assets, amassing millions of dollars, were reportedly at the heart of their acrimonious divorce after Ana proposed sharing the funds in half, an idea which David is alleged to have rejected.

Suspicions grew over David’s role in the disappearance of his wife after he refused to travel to Spain to help investigators, provided limited support to the investigation, and reportedly refused to take a lie test, which can be used as criminal evidence in Florida courts.

Following a joint operation involving the FBI, Spain’s Policia Nacional and Colombian police, David was taken into custody on Saturday after returning to the US from Serbia, the country of his birth, for the first time since Ana’s disappearance on February 2.