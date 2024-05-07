2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Oliva – € 105,000

Apartment Oliva, Valencia 2 beds 1 baths € 105,000

My listing number SBRE-0099943. This is a 61m2 beach apartment with swimming pool for sale direct from one of the leading banks in Spain, or a very large group of investors. When you buy a property through my company, there is no commision to pay, the price is the price, but you will have to pay the Notary, Land Registry fees, transfer taxes, and registration of the property. Notary fees and registry fees are the same for all types of properties, but transfer tax as with this residential property, is 10% of the purchase price, (or 10% of the taxable value which is registered in the council… See full property details