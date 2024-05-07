7 May, 2024 @ 18:25
7 May, 2024 @ 11:24
Ana Knezevich latest: Husband is arrested in Miami three months after US expat, 40, vanished from Spain while taking refuge from a ‘complicated’ divorce

by
The couple had been going through a 'difficult' divorce involving millions of dollars worth of assets

THE estranged husband of US expat Ana Knezevich who vanished from her apartment in Madrid three months ago has been arrested at Miami International Airport in connection with her disappearance.

David Knezevich, who is of Serbian descent, was taken into custody by officials on Saturday following a joint operation by the Spanish Policia Nacional, the Spanish Interior Ministry’s attache office in Belgrade, the FBI and Colombian police.

The 36-year old business owner, who has been a prime suspect in the investigation since Ana’s disappearance in February, has been detained on suspicion of kidnapping.

Colombian-born Ana, 40, had moved to the Spanish capital in late 2023 to take refuge from the couple’s ‘difficult’ multi-million dollar divorce, according to friends and family.

READ MORE: Ana Knezevich latest: Everything we know about missing US expat, 40, who vanished from Spain’s Madrid a MONTH ago

Ana Knezevich, 40, was last heard from on February 2 this year

The couple ran a successful IT support and repair business from their home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after marrying in 2011.

According to reports, David Knezevich refused to accept a proposal from Ana for the pair to divide their considerable business assets equally as they separated. 

On February 2, an unidentifiable man in a motorcycle helmet was spotted on CCTV footage loitering around Ana’s apartment in the upmarket Salamanca neighbourhood of Madrid.

On February 3, two of her friends received out-of-character texts, one in English and one in Spanish, that claimed Ana had met a man with whom she had a sudden connection and was going to spend the weekend at his house in an area of countryside with poor signal.

David Knezevich, 36, was arrested and charged with kidnapping at Miami International Airport. Credit: FBI

The friends who received the texts claim that the messages were not written in Ana’s style, and instead appeared to have been written using the Google Translate app.

That same day, the CCTV cameras of Ana’s residential block were covered with spray paint.

A March 12 report from El Cierre Digital claimed that police had found ‘biological remains’ whilst searching for Ana – however, this claim was refuted by Ana’s brother, Felipe.

David Knezevich’s lawyer had told investigators that the Serbian-born individual had been residing in his native homeland at the time of her disappearance.

However, suspicions grew after he reportedly provided limited support to the investigation and allegedly refused to take a lie-detector test.

