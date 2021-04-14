POLICE in Mallorca have arrested a man allegedly responsible for a violent robbery which left an elderly woman seriously injured.

Policia Nacional say the 80-year-old woman had caught the 40-year-old man trying to open up the boot of her car in Palma’s Son Ferriol district.

When she asked what he was doing, the man violently pushed her to the ground.

He then got into his getaway car, and before driving off, rammed his vehicle into the woman.

Watching the events unfold, locals called the emergency services and the woman was taken to Son Espases hospital suffering from multiple fractures to her body.

Investigators then trawled through CCTV footage in an attempt to track the suspect and the vehicle was identified as being stolen from a property in Inca days prior.

The suspect was also identified as a result of his extensive criminal history and arrested at his home in the capital’s Son Banya district.

He has been charged with robbery with violence and theft.

It comes months after police arrested two men for a string of violent robberies on elderly women on the island.

The two men, aged 22 and 23, carried out at least nine robberies in Palma with all of the victims, aged between 74 and 85, being followed home by the two men before being pounced upon at their front doors.

In one of the reported thefts, one of the men attempted to strangle an elderly woman with her own scarf.

