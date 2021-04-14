ANOTHER sex worker has gone missing in the same area where a 19-year-old prostitute was murdered in January and another woman was found dead earlier this month.

The Guardia Civil have launched an immediate investigation and have made the case a top priority, given the similarities with the killing of young Florina Gogos in January.

Like Florina, a friend of the woman who went missing this week reported the disappearance to the Guardia Civil barracks in Alfafar (Valencia) after not hearing from her for several days.

In addition, she was reportedly working on the same road as Florina, namely the Silla slip road, although this time within the Catarroja town limits.

And as in the teenager’s case, investigators are not yet ruling out the possibility that the missing woman, of Argentinean nationality and said to be pregnant, could have departed voluntarily, possibly to find some relatives.

Meanwhile, no advances have yet been made regarding the investigation into the death of Florina, who was strangled and dumped in an irrigation ditch by an as yet unidentified killer.

The body of another woman, 43-year-old Olga Pardo, was discovered nearby in nearly identical circumstances on April 6 – abducted, strangled and left in a watering canal outside the town of Massarrojos.

However, in Olga’s case there was no connection to prostitution, and police are currently working to retrace her steps on the days before she was reported as missing at the beginning of April.

