A SECOND bridal party is calling on a Marbella hotel to refund her booking over six months after the resort burned down in a dramatic blaze.

The bride-to-be’s sister spoke out after the Olive Press reported last month how a hen party was allegedly reassured their booking at Sisu Hotel would go ahead, despite the business lying derelict and destroyed for over half a year.

The Sisu Boutique Hotel in Spain burned down in August last year just days after hen Victoria Tompkins accepted vouchers worth €1,200.

Owners of the TOWIE haunt, loved by Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, then tried to argue that Victoria couldn’t claim a refund on her vouchers because she has ‘no evidence’ that the hotel gutted by the fire has even been closed.

Thankfully her credit card issued her with a full refund after Sisu was unable to support claims that the resort would be open for business by July.

The second bridal party contacted us after seeing the article amid concerns over their own booking worth nearly £4000 at the swanky Marbella hotel.

Bridesmaid Chloe Farr said she had organised for her sister Amber and 13 of their friends to celebrate her upcoming nuptials at the resort in June last year.

The pals paid £2353 for their hotel stay and £1501 for the pool party but were forced to amend their booking due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Chloe, from Tredegar in South Wales, claims staff from the hotel told her not to worry and that their stay had been pushed back to June 2021.

However, Chloe believes the party is entitled to the cash back, as the hotel has been lying empty since it was completely ravaged after a massive blaze ripped through resort popular with British celebrities.

Chloe, 26, told the Olive Press: “We had seen TOWIE stars over the years going to Sisu and a few people from around our area have visited and said it was really good there for hen parties.

“We also booked a pool party event for our stay in July 2020 which they said we could use in our 2021 stay and sent us a new reservation via email for June 2021.

“I really trusted them at this point as they were being really helpful and also whoever was running the social media page was replying to any of my questions.

“When the fire happened I contacted them again to make sure everyone was okay and that I hoped they could come back from this. The reassured me that everything would be back up and running for the start of the 2021 season.

“They were still really kind and helpful at this point. I kept in regular contact with them asking for updates on the state of the hotel and again they kept reassuring me.”

The assistant financial accountant said now she has ‘no confidence’ in the hotel after finding out that the business has made no moves to reopen since the devastating blaze.

She said: “I contacted them asking them to refund us for both the hotel stay and pool party and since then they have been really unhelpful and only offering a credit note for 2022 which we do not want.

“We have no confidence after finding out online that the hotel isn’t even in any state to open up.

“I contacted them by phone and was basically told no to a refund and to contact the email again.

“It’s really putting stress on me and my sister as we feel responsible for our hen party’s money.

“It’s also stressed me out with not being able to plan a UK hen for my sister who has already cancelled her wedding once and rearranged it for this year. I’m having real bad anxiety about the whole situation.”

Hotel Sisu was contacted but did not respond to our request for comment.

