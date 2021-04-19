AN Elche businessman was conned out of €153,000 by a 42-year-old Nigerian man posing as an African diplomat.

The fraudster lured him in with promises of an easy profit on a money swap scheme.

The Nigerian, along with a friend, contacted the Elche man in early March.

They spun a yarn that they were high-ranking diplomats from Liberia who needed help in converting a large amount of money they had smuggled into Spain.

They offered him a deal where he would make a good profit on camouflaged notes which he would buy off them.

The man was given a demonstration involving high denomination notes of €100, €200 and €500.

They were dyed black to allegedly avoid detection and chemicals were poured onto them to suddenly reveal them as legal tender.

After witnessing the transformation, the businessman supplied €153,000 to swap with the camouflaged notes, which ended up being fakes.

The embarrassed victim told police what happened and a sting operation was launched to get the fraudster.

The man arranged to meet the ‘diplomat’ close to Alicante’s train station with the intention of doing a swap involving €35,000.

Police followed the victim to the meeting place and detained the swindler.

Investigations are still continuing with further arrests not being ruled out.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.