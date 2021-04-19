LA Cartuja is best known for being home to the Isla Magica and Agua Magica theme parks.

Locals and tourists flock to the attractions in the hotter months for their rollercoasters and extensive water slides.

But once home to the Exposicion Universal 1992, the neighbourhood, north of Triana, is home to a lot more.

Its sites include the expansive Jardines del Guadalquivir, containing a maze, a 15th century monastery and a selection of popular nightclubs and live music venues.

Isla Magica

This theme park sits just across from the entrance to La Cartuja via the Barqueta bridge.

It’s a perfect day out if you have kids or if you’re a thrillseeker looking for a break from the bustling city centre.

Open from around April 20 until November 3, the park has a good selection of rides, including the Jaguar roller coaster, El Desafio drop and the Navio Barbarroja banana boat.

There are also lots of places to eat.

Tickets for adults range from €22 for an afternoon to €32 for a full day and from €15 to €21 for children respectively.

Agua Magica

Within the Isla Magica is the Agua Magica water park, the perfect way to distract you from the sizzling Sevilla heat.

It boasts huge slides, a wave pool, lazy river and kids’ park, as well as sunbeds so you can have a base if you’re a family with kids.

The water park opens in April and is open until October.

Tickets cost €40 for adults and €29 for children or seniors.

Monasterio de Santa Maria de las Cuevas

Also known as the La Cartuja Monastery, this 15th century landmark is the stuff of legends.

Folk law says that in the Moorish era, the area was honeycombed with caves made by potters for ovens and to get their hands on clay. It is said that after Sevilla was captured by the Christians in the 1200s, an image of the Virgin Mary revealed itself in one of the caves. The miracle is said to have inspired the building of the monastery. The iconic site was also used to house the remains of the explorer Christopher Columbus.

Nowadays, the official National Monument is home to the Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporaneo, a modern art museum.

Built in 1990 on the same site, the museum is home to works by Luis Gordillo, Candida Hofer, Rebecca Horn, Louise Bourgeois and others. There are often temporary exhibitions, seminars, workshops and lectures.

Pabellon de la Navegacion

You’ll notice the arches of this building, originally designed for Expo 92, upon entering La Cartuja. It is now a huge interactive museum dedicated to maritime navigation.

If you’re looking for something different and educational, particularly as a family, there are a range of exhibits which require touch, listening and even smelling.

Jardines del Guadalquivir

If you want a quiet and peaceful walk, head to the Guadalquivir gardens.

The entrance can be found in the car park behind Calle Matematicos Rey Pastor y Castro.

It’s no Alcazar, but there are some interesting monuments, including a maze with a lookout tower and an odd eight-pillared structure made out of brick by artist Eva Lootz. Other structures have fallen into repair after being used for the Expo 92.

It’s a nice spot for a picnic and is open from 8am to 10pm every day.

Head down to the water’s edge for a tranquil riverside walk.

