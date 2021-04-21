THE iconic Tivoli World theme park could be set to reopen for business in Benalmadena this summer as the townhall discuss stepping in to save the venue from financial ruin.

The much loved institution, which would mark its 50th anniversary next year, filed for bankruptcy in August after a length legal batter between its owners and managers.

The ongoing fight between the International Company of Parks and Attractions (Cipasa), owned by Corodoban Rafael Gomez, and the real estate group Tremon, has held back progress on the park for a decade and read to the ‘deterioration’ of many of the rides.

However the mayor of Benalmadena has said the town is determination of saving the park from closure.

Mayor Victor Navas: “It is a unique facility on the Costa del Sol, there is no other amusement park on the entire Costa del Sol, which reinforces our obligation as a government team to protect it.

“Although some legal recourse is pending, we have full confidence that Tivoli will open this summer.

Tivoli World has been open in Benalmadena since 1972

“We want to reaffirm our absolute commitment to the continuity of the Tivoli amusement park, with the maintenance of its jobs and with the need for a large investment to guarantee one of the pioneering and most important leisure parks in the country, in addition to being a great asset and an emblem for the city of Benalmadena.”

He added: “Tivoli is viable, and this has been demonstrated once again by the bankruptcy administrator’s report, and the workers who continue to do their best to ensure that the visitor leaves the park with the greatest possible satisfaction.”

The the amusement park is already protected at a subregional level within the Plan for the Management of the Territory of the Urban Agglomeration of Malaga (POTAUM),

As we reported last year, the area become embroiled in a bitter legal fight between the International Company of Parks and Attractions (Cipasa), owned by Corodoban Rafael Gomez, and the real estate group Tremon.

Neither have wanted to invest in the attractions over disputes relating to the management and physical ownership of the site.

Gomez, who acquired the park in 2004, sold it to Tremon in 2007 through his company Arenal 2000 as part of a broader real estate deal.

