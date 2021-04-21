THREE of the four new mass vaccination centres that opened on Monday in the Valencian Community have run out of supplies and closed their doors.

The facility at Valencia’s Arts and Science centre was still open today(April 21) but the other locations in Alicante, Castellon, and Elche are not scheduled to resume immunisations until Friday at the earliest.

The closures are seen as only a temporary delay due to the suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which was lifted yesterday, coupled with a reduced delivery of AstraZeneca vials.

14,600 Johnson single-shot doses are scheduled to be sent to the Valencian Community tomorrow and they’ll start being put into arms on Friday, which is when all or some of the closed mass centres might reopen.

A big rise in Pfizer supplies is also working its way through the system.

Figures from the regional health department show that 20% of the Alicante Province population has received at least one vaccination, with 8% getting two doses.

A total of 14,000 people were vaccinated at the Alicante and Elche centres on Monday and Tuesday.

