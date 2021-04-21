ANDALUCIA has detected 1896 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as the number of people fully vaccinated against COVID in Spain exceeds recorded infections for the first time.

Tuesday’s caseload is much lower than the 2368 cases recorded this time last week and a noted drop from the 3864 recorded on April 3 after Semana Santa.

Sadly 20 more people have died from COVID-19 in Andalucia over the past 24 hours.

Out of the eight provinces, Sevilla registered the most new cases today with 378, followed by Granada with 243 and Malaga with 219.

Spain’s astrazeneca Covid vaccine

A total of 3149 people in Andalucia overcame the virus in the past 24 hours, almost double the number of infections detected.

It comes as the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias announced that Spain had ‘achieved one of the major milestones in this healthcare crisis’ as marked administering a total of 12,853,599 doses – surpassing the number of people infected by the virus.

“There are more people immunised people than those infected,” said Darias, thanking the joint efforts of the European Union, the regions, health professionals and the Spanish government.

The Minister of Health said that Spain is already among the European countries with the “best performance” in the vaccination process, being in the top three for the number of doses administered each week.

So far 7.2% of the population have received their second dose of the vaccine, a total of 3,411,914 people.

READ MORE: