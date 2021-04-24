HOT tub companies are reporting a surge in people splashing out on private pools and hot tubs during the pandemic, as COVID restrictions have expats turning away from the local lidos to lap up luxury in their very own back garden.

Quality Pool Spa, a Swedish company that sells swimming pools, infra saunas, and traditional spas in Calahonda, said orders have tripled in the last 12 months.

Desiree Jurado, wellness advisor, said: “Due to the COVID issue people are now afraid to go to hotels or spas.

“They are spending more time at home, this means that it is safer and more enjoyable to have a wellness product like a spa or pool in the comfort of their own home.”

Splashing out a heated outdoor pool might sound like an extravagance, but with guidance from Desiree it’s easier and more affordable than you might think.

“Financing is available now,” she said. ”If they are residents and they have incomes here in Spain, it’s possible to finance the purchase in 48 or 60 months.”

She added: “The most popular product is Spa Artemis, it is popular due to its elegance, comfort, and accessible price.”

The specialist company can oversee the creation of a pool from start to finish and help you draw up your dream dip. There’s never been a better time to splash the cash.

