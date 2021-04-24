MURCIA is the closest region to reaching any level of ‘new normal’ in Spain after a Ministry of Health report confirms the region is at Level Zero, with an R rate of less than 1.

Until recently, the region enjoyed Level One status, along with Galicia, Extremadura, the Balearic Islands and neighbouring Valenciana.

However, overall improvement in all areas allows the Region of Murcia to be the first at the national level to leave the state of alert, altogether.

The Ministry report, updated and released last night, April 23, divides the alert levels into four categories, taking into account the two-weekly incidences, weekly incidences, those aged over 65 years, hospital pressure, the percentage of positive tests and the traceability of coronavirus cases.

Within the Region of Murcia itself, different municipalities have experienced change in one direction or another, but overall – figures are promising.

Remarkably, the town of Pliego is back to zero infections in the last fortnight, a position they’ve often enjoyed during the pandemic.

By contrast, elsewhere in Spain is not showing as promising signs of returning to any kind of ‘new normal’.

The communities of Aragon, Navarra, Cantabria, Euskadi, La Rioja, Madrid and the North African cities of Ceuta and Melilla remain at the highest alert, Level Four.

Andalusia, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha remain at Level Three with only the Canary Islands at alert Level Two.

