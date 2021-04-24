No one does pizza quite like the Italians. And there are only two ways to really ensure authentic Italian taste: live in the centre of Rome (if only); or tuck into a slice at Trattoria Pizzeria Da Pucci in Mijas, a traditional Italian restaurant owned by award-winning pizza chef Antonio Pucci.

Antonio first brought the taste of Italy to Spain in 2001 after growing up in Priverno, a small town in Southern Rome, where he mastered the art of the humble pizza.

Today he’s the only qualified master pizza maker in Andalusian, with dozens of accolades under his apron strings – from winning the the famous API Trophy to beating the Guinness World Record, for ‘Longest Pizza in the world’ with a length of 1,142km.

But it’s not just pizza judges that have had their eye on Antonio. The qualified master pizza maker even served a royal their first ever slice of pizza while working in Olso.

King Harald V tucked into the signature Italian dish after hearing that a world famous pizza chef was in town and demanded to try a bite. Antonio’s pizza, it seems, really is fit for a king.

Try it for yourself in La Cala Hills, surrounded by the best golf courses, in a new urbanisation surrounded by nature, where Antonio has opened his latest venture.

He said: “At Trattoria Pizzeria Da Pucci you can appreciate the best dishes of Italian cuisine, such as pizza, pasta, meat and fish, eating in a pleasant atmosphere in the style of the characteristic premises of the eternal city, Rome.”

Trattoria Pizzeria Da Pucci in Mijas

In short, this is where to go to pretend you’re royalty. Immaculate service and the finest traditional Italian cooking (with a few creative flourishes). No wonder the King is Antonio’s biggest fan.

To enjoy a slice of this 100% Italian experience, reservations can be made and take away can be ordered by calling 951 068 497.