THE Atlantic storm front—christened Lola by the Portuguese meteorological service—will continue to cause instability over the Peninsula until Wednesday.

According to Spain’s weather agency AEMET, a yellow alert has been activated this Monday, April 26, for storms and heavy rainfall in five Andalucian provinces: Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva, Malaga and Sevilla.

“In Malaga, the highest probability of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be inland, specifically in the Antequera region, where there will also be a high probability of morning mist and fog banks.”, says weather expert José Luis Escudero on his Storms and Lightning blog.

The yellow alert for persistent rain will be activated in Malaga this Monday from 12 to 20 hours with an estimated 15 litres of rainfall per square metre in one hour expected.

The skies will continue to be cloudy and temperatures in Malaga capital will remain between 14 and 20ºC.

Aemet is forecasting rain in Malaga at least until Wednesday with a probability of 80% today, Monday, 95% on Tuesday and 55% on Wednesday.

The most intense downpours are expected in Malaga on Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms, with hail in the westernmost part of the province and strong gusts of wind on the eastern coast in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures in the capital will remain largely unchanged between 16 and 22º.

By Wednesday, the cloudy skies will gradually clear with the possibility of light showers in the interior of the province.

According to AEMET, yellow level weather alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.

