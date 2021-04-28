ANYONE familiar with the port area of Malaga will likely be accustomed to seeing some of the most luxurious floating palaces in the world moored to its jetties.

This week has been no exception, as the Dutch designed behemoth known as Tango docked into the capital on Monday showing off its impressive size and quirky features.

Arriving from Gibraltar, Tango is owned by the Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, owner of the Renova Group and currently sitting 262nd on Forbes rich list with a net worth of $9.3 billion.

The 77-metre yacht was built in the Dutch Feadship Royal Van Lent shipyard and delivered to Vekselberg in 2011 at a cost of $120 million.

It has the capacity to house 14 guests with 22 crew members and can cruise at a brisk 21 knots thanks to it four powerful M70 engines.

Housed behind its impressive silhouette is a full length lounge, swimming pool, numerous gyms, a cinema, spa and jacuzzi as well as a helipad and a watersports platform at the rear.

The British built 9m long tender sits snugly under the hull of the mammoth Tango super yacht (Compass Charters)

What makes this superyacht unusual is its ‘muscular’ shape, much wider compared to other similar vessels, and this is down to the fact it houses a 10 metre and 6.5 metre speedboat in its hull.

The smaller tenders, mini super yachts in themselves, were designed by British ship builders Compass Tenders and emerge from small openings in the hull to transport its passengers onto shore.

Tango will be in Malaga until Friday before it takes sail across the Mediterranean towards Italy.